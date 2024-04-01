Catholic World News

President Biden proclaims Easter as Transgender Day of Visibility

April 01, 2024

» Continue to this story on White House

CWN Editor's Note: In a proclamation released on Good Friday, President Joe Biden announced that March 31—Easter Sunday—would be “Transgender Day of Visibility.”

The presidential proclamation honored “the courage and contributions of transgender Americans.”

Biden later sent a brief message offering “warm wishes to Christians around the world celebrating Easter Sunday.” Earlier in the month he had sent a similar (but lengthier) greeting to Muslims for Ramadan.

