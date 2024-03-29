Catholic World News

Texas bishop tells faithful: resist ‘racist’ border policies

March 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso, Texas, has called upon the faithful to oppose the state’s efforts to curb illegal immigration.

The bishop said state policies were “transparently political” and reflected a “broader, brutal, historical project in Texas to criminalize and police people who migrate.”

“People of faith have a duty to resist these racist projects,” said Bishop Seitz—who chairs the US bishops’ committee on migration.

