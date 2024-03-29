Catholic World News

Detroit archbishop’s pastoral: respect biological gender

March 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a pastoral letter on “the challenges of gender identity,” Archbishop Allen Vigneron of Detroit has said that in Church institutions, “All documents and records shall reflect the person’s God-given biological sex.”

The pastoral calls for compassion for “individuals experiencing gender confusion” but orders that “all ministers of the Church in the Archdiocese of Detroit... students, and registered youth program participants shall respect their God-given biological sex regarding (but not limited to) the use of personal pronouns, dress code, bathrooms, and all other facilities.”

Homosexual activists have protested the pastoral letter, with one saying that the archbishop was promoting “outdated Catholic dogma.”

