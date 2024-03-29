Catholic World News

Cardinal Dolan: Packed Easter pews counter ‘atomized’ individualism

March 29, 2024

» Continue to this story on Wall Street Journal

CWN Editor's Note: In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York said that “when Christians worship at their best, their wandering brothers and sisters tend to come home.”

Many Americans “tell us they want to believe but not belong; that they want faith but not religion; that they prefer spirituality, whatever that might mean, to communal worship,” the prelate wrote. “They seem to want God as a Father but to remain an only child; Jesus as the Good Shepherd if they’re the only lamb in the flock. They want a God by themselves, Christ without his Church. Sorry, but that isn’t how God works.”

“In the Scriptures it’s clear God prefers to form a people, a community, and not simply a collection of atomized individuals,” he explained. “Faith must always be internalized, but it is always expressed, strengthened and lived out with others.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!