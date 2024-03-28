Catholic World News

Canadian territory’s capital imposes property tax on churches

March 28, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Representatives of the only Catholic church in Iqaluit, the capital of the Canadian territory of Nunavut (map), have appealed a property tax imposed on churches in 2022.

The parish paid $41,000 (US$31,120) in property taxes in 2023.

A representative of the parish suggested that the church might take legal action or file a human-rights complaint if the city council did not grant the exemption.

Pope Francis visited Iqaluit during his 2022 apostolic journey to Canada.

