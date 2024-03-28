Catholic World News

War is a ‘catastrophe’ for Holy Land’s Christians, abbot says

March 28, 2024

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with Aid to the Church in Need, Abbot Nikodemus Schnabel of the Abbey of the Dormition in Jerusalem discussed the catastrophic effects of the war on the Holy Land’s Christians.

Christians, he said, were among those killed in Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel and in the subsequent Israeli military response in Gaza. In addition, “many Christians work as bus drivers, restaurant owners, hotel staff, or tour guides. The lack of pilgrims has resulted in an economic catastrophe for them.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!