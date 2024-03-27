Catholic World News

Rising violence against Christians in India

March 27, 2024

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The United Christian Forum (UCF) has reported 161 incidents of violence against Christians in India already this year.

The group adds that the number almost certainly underestimates the violence, since it is based on complaints registered with a telephone hotline. The reports include 15 cases of forced “reconversion” to Hinduism, and 71 arrests by police.

The number of incidents reported to date this year exceeds the total number for 2014, the UCF noted. The number of incidents has risen fairly steadily in the past decade, reaching 505 in 2021, 599 in 2022, and 731 in 2023. At the current rate it would approach 800 for 2024.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!