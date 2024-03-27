Catholic World News

Vatican ‘foreign minister’ speaks on Ukraine, Gaza

March 27, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States, reflected on the warfare in Ukraine and in Gaza during an interview with the Italian RAI television network.

The archbishop said that the current conflicts are “the result of a dissolution of an order that we thought we had established after the two world wars, after the Cold War where states resolved their conflicts by negotiating with each other, speaking, treating, and dialoguing.”

Speaking about a controversial talk in which Pope Francis had urged Ukraine to negotiate, Archbishop Gallagher said that “the Pope wanted to encourage the Ukrainian side to dialogue for the good of the country.” He added that “the Holy See has always been very clear with the Russian side, asking that they too send signals in this direction.”

The archbishop expressed horror at the terrorist attack in Moscow, and voiced his concern: “A country that suffers a trauma like this can also react very strongly, as Israel did after October 7th.”

Regarding the “catastrophic” situation in Gaza, the archbishop said that Hamas “has no future as a political entity.” He said that Palestinian leaders must “renounce the destruction of the State of Israel.”

