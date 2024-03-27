Catholic World News

Papal message of solidarity to Catholics in Holy Land

March 27, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a letter to Catholics living in the Holy Land, Pope Francis said, “allow me to tell you once more that you are not alone; we will never leave you alone.”

The Pope acknowledged that “this Easter that for you is so overshadowed by the Passion and, as yet, so little by the Resurrection.” But he assured the Catholic community in the Holy Land that their fellow Catholics have them in their prayers.

The Pontiff also thanked them for bearing steady witness to the faith in the land where Jesus walked. He wrote:

The history of salvation, and indeed its geography, would not exist apart from the land in which you have dwelt for centuries. There you want to remain, and there it is good that you should remain.

