Church in Latin America marks ‘World Day of Hope,’ in commemoration of Pope’s pandemic prayer

March 27, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Episcopal Conference of Latin America (CELAM) and other ecclesial bodies in Latin America, along with the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, are marking March 27 as the Día Mundial de la Esperanza (World Day of Hope).

The day commemorates Pope Francis’s extraordinary moment of prayer in St. Peter’s Square on March 27, 2020, during the COVID pandemic and attendant lockdowns.

The World Day of Hope, according to its organizers, “finds us not only going through the dystopian processes of past years, but also facing new and painful wars such as the one in the Middle East,” the Vatican newspaper reported. “It would seem that the values of the agreements for a possible peace, the calls for solidarity and inclusive humanity, and the urgent alarms on planetary disasters have fallen into disuse or gone unnoticed.”

“Therefore it is necessary to renew, relive and reaffirm” the Pope’s prayer on 27 March 2020, L’Osservatore Romano added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

