UN criticizes Cuba’s imprisonment of pastor

March 27, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The United Nations’ Working Group on Arbitrary Detention has declared that the Cuban Communist regime’s detention of a Protestant pastor violates the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Lorenzo Rosales Fajardo was arrested in 2021 while taking part in a peaceful protest. According to the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, the pastor has been tortured.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

