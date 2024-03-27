Catholic World News

Nigerian prelate implores government to increase security

March 27, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Matthew Ndagoso of Kaduna visited Adama Dutse, a Christian village attacked by gunmen in February (video), and implored the government of President Bola Tinubu to increase security. The Catholic mission church in the village was burned to the ground, and 11 people were killed.

“You promised Nigerians that you are going to make the country better,” Archbishop Ndagoso said. “Therefore, do whatever it takes to make it better. It has been said time and time again that if you are there and you can’t do it, you know the honorable thing to do. But if you remain there, you must do whatever it takes to protect our lives and make the country better.”

