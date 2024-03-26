Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal says Synod should build a ‘rainbow’ Church

March 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The secretary-general of the Synod of Bishops has said that the Synod on Synodality should promote “unity in difference” within the Church.

“When we speak of unity, of communion, we are not referring to uniformity of though,” said Cardinal Mario Grech. “I always imagine the Church as a rainbow, with the colors that are not excluded but, together, create harmony.”

