Vatican cardinal says Synod should build a ‘rainbow’ Church
March 26, 2024
» Continue to this story on Pillar
CWN Editor's Note: The secretary-general of the Synod of Bishops has said that the Synod on Synodality should promote “unity in difference” within the Church.
“When we speak of unity, of communion, we are not referring to uniformity of though,” said Cardinal Mario Grech. “I always imagine the Church as a rainbow, with the colors that are not excluded but, together, create harmony.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: feedback -
Today 3:05 PM ET USA
Things don't work that way. When the rainbow mafia takes over, everyone who is not gay or gay friendly (a.k.a. "homophobic") gets excluded without mercy. The writings of Fr. Dariusz Oko and the book "Goodbye, Good Men" by Michael S. Rose describe the process in detail.