Catholic World News

Pope’s surgeon sees no major health concerns

March 26, 2024

» Continue to this story on Corriere della Sera (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: A surgeon who has operated on Pope Francis twice has said that he has no special concerns about the Pontiff’s health.

“I don’t see any causes for concern,” said Dr. Sergio Alfieri, who performed abdominal surgery on the Pope in 2021 and again in 2023. “I don’t see him every day,” he conceded, “but I can assure you that he has no particular diseases.”

Questioned about the Pope’s evident fatigue, Dr. Alfieri said that “he has the ailments of an 87-year-old who usually would lead a more peaceful life and perhaps stay home in front of the television.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!