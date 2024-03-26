Cardinal Pizzabella, Patriarch of Jerusalem, seen among papabile
March 26, 2024
CWN Editor's Note: Edward Pentin of the National Catholic Register profiles Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzabella, the Latin-rite Patriarch of Jerusalem, whose rise to prominence in the universal Church has prompted speculation that he might be a candidate for the papacy.
Born in Italy, the 58-year-old Franciscan has worked in the Holy Land for 30 years. He headed the Franciscan Custody for the Holy Land for years; then in 2016 was named apostolic administrator of Jerusalem, and in 2020 became Patriarch.
He received his red hat from Pope Francis just a week before the Hamas attack on Israel, which thrust him into the global spotlight as a representative of the region’s Christian minority.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 4:01 PM ET USA
I have followed Cardinal Pizzabella's career for many years now and believe he would make an outstanding pope. His profile, as developed in Catholic news articles across the years, is fully Catholic and may even be considered saintly. He is the first viable potential candidate for the papacy that I find joy in. I cannot think of another visible candidate who so clearly embodies the qualities Christ would have us live. Contrary to the many untested names floating around, he has proven courage.