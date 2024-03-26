Catholic World News

Cardinal Pizzabella, Patriarch of Jerusalem, seen among papabile

March 26, 2024

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Edward Pentin of the National Catholic Register profiles Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzabella, the Latin-rite Patriarch of Jerusalem, whose rise to prominence in the universal Church has prompted speculation that he might be a candidate for the papacy.

Born in Italy, the 58-year-old Franciscan has worked in the Holy Land for 30 years. He headed the Franciscan Custody for the Holy Land for years; then in 2016 was named apostolic administrator of Jerusalem, and in 2020 became Patriarch.

He received his red hat from Pope Francis just a week before the Hamas attack on Israel, which thrust him into the global spotlight as a representative of the region’s Christian minority.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.