Catholic World News

Vatican requires changes in French episcopal conference plans

March 25, 2024

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has made some “unexpected” demands for changes in the French bishops’ plans to reorganize their episcopal conference.

Archbishop Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, the president of the bishops’ conference, said that the French bishops had expected the Vatican to approve their plans, but that Rome had called for revisions to strengthen the collegial aspect of the conference.

“The Holy See insists that a bishops’ conference should include several bodies or forums for joint work and decision-making by the bishops, and that not everything should be concentrated in the hands of the permanent council alone,” the archbishop said. He added that the French bishops agreed to the changes “wholeheartedly.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!