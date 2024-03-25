Catholic World News

Rights groups rap abuse of Haitians in Dominican Republic

March 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A coalition of 127 religious and social groups have issued a statement denouncing the “illegal and unjust” treatment of Haitians in the Dominican Republic.

The statement points to an incident that occurred on March 15, in which Dominican officials allegedly robbed and traumatized Haitian migrants, under the guise of arranging their deportation. The report charges that the authorities “commit crimes against the physical integrity and wellbeing of the people they are supposed to protect.”

