Report: Eucharistic Congress cautioned speaker over ‘Catholic Prayer for Trump’ event

March 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Organizers of the National Eucharistic Congress asked Jason Evert, one of the scheduled speakers, to reconsider his role in a Catholic Prayer for Trump event, according to The Pillar.

Evert did not participate in the March 19 Mar-a-Lago event, organized.

“We are very much trying to keep the Congress completely away from politics,” said Kate Sell, spokeswoman for the Eucharistic Congress. “It is extremely important to the Congress, and to the bishops, that, especially during this election year, we do everything we can to keep the focus on Jesus Christ.”

