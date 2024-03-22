Catholic World News

Pollster finds US elites willing to cheat in elections

March 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pollster Scott Rasmussen has found that a shocking number of America’s political elites would consider cheating in elections in order to secure victory for their candidate.

When questioned, just 7% of Americans said they would rather cheat in an election than lose a fair contest. But that number leapt to 35% among those the pollster characterized as elite (having incomes over $150,000 a year and post-graduate degrees), and leapt again to 69% among members of that elite group who said they discussed politics every day.

