Irish doctors’ group rejected assisted suicide

March 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Royal College of Physicians of Ireland has taken a strong stand against the legalization of assisted suicide, saying that it would be “contrary to the best medical practice.”

Rejecting the claim that assisted suicide would be “dying with dignity,” Dr. Diarmuid O’Shea, the group’s president, said: “Dying with dignity in our society is made possible by the delivery of compassionate, supportive, and expert care by physicians, nurses, health and social care professionals.”

