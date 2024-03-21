Catholic World News

Cardinal Müller: Pope should sympathize with Ukraine

March 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Ludwig Müller has called upon Pope Francis to show greater support for Ukraine in that country’s battle with Russia.

“Laying down their arms is not an option for the Ukrainians,” the German prelate said. “Ukraine would be enslaved and the West must not be deceived.” Regarding the Pope’s public statements, he said: “It is wrong to put the victims and the aggressor on the same diplomatic level.”

Cardinal Müller said that on a recent trip to Ukraine, he found that Catholics there are encountering some hostility from their Orthodox neighbors, “because the Orthodox side is saying, ‘Look at your Pope in Rome.’”

