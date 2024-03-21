Catholic World News

Malta’s president meets with Pontiff

March 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on March 21 with President George Vella of Malta.

A brief Vatican statement released after the meeting indicated that the talks centered on church-state relations and on world affairs, “with particular attention to the Mediterranean region, the conflicts in Israel and Palestine and in Ukraine, and migration.”

