Catholic World News

Kremlin mum on possible papal visit

March 21, 2024

» Continue to this story on RIA Novosti (Russian)

CWN Editor's Note: A spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin said, “We can’t comment yet,” when questioned about a report that Pope Francis could travel to Moscow in June.

The director of the Vatican press office, Matteo Bruni, had told reporters on March 20 that a report in the European press—that Putin had invited the Pope to visit, and plans were underway for the trip—were inaccurate. The Kremlin spokesman’s comment left open the possibility that the rumor contained some element of truth.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!