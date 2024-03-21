Catholic World News

US abortions up 10% since 2020; 63% caused by abortion pills

March 21, 2024

» Continue to this story on Guttmacher Institute

CWN Editor's Note: The Guttmacher Institute, named for a former Planned Parenthood president, estimates that the number of abortions in the United States rose to 1,026,690 in 2023 from 885,000 in 2017 and 930,160 in 2020.

Over the past three years, there have been particularly sharp increases in abortion in Illinois (38,010 more abortions), New Mexico (15,090 more), Virginia (14,190 more) and North Carolina (12,970 more).

According to the Guttmacher Institute, 63% of abortions are medication abortions—up from 53% in 2020.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!