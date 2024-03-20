Catholic World News

Vatican denies plans afoot for papal trip to Moscow

March 20, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Matteo Bruni, the director of the Vatican press office has denied a report that preparations are underway for a trip by Pope Francis to Moscow.

Intelligence Online, a site that caters to the “global intelligence community,” had reported that the Pontiff had been invited to meet with Vladimir Putin, and planning had begun for a papal trip to Russia in June.

The Vatican spokesman said that the report “does not correspond to the truth.”

