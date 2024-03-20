Catholic World News

Pope appeals to St. Joseph to help war victims

March 20, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: On March 20, Pope Francis renewed his appeal for peace in Ukraine and in the Holy Land, and called upon St. Jospeh to help those “who suffer so greatly from the horror of war.”

The Pope repeated his insistence that “war is always a defeat.”

