Catholic World News

New statutes for Roman basilica of St. Mary Major

March 20, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has issued new statutes for the clerics of St. Mary Major basilica in Rome, to ensure that the canons who minister there “may dedicate themselves, fully and with renewed vigor, to the spiritual and pastoral accompaniment that pilgrims from all over the world seek.”

The Pontiff has also appointed Archbishop Rolandas Makrickas, a Lithuanian native, as coadjutor archpriest of the basilica, with the right of succession. He will eventually replace Cardinal Stanislaw Rylko, who has been archpriest of the basilica since 2016. Cardinal Rylko, who is 78, is due to retire in July 2025.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!