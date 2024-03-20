Catholic World News

Texas priest suspended after calling Pope ‘usurper’

March 20, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller of San Antonio, Texas, has suspended a priest who has referred to Pope Francis as a “usurper.”

Father John Mary Foster had established a religious community known as the Mission of Divine Mercy, and posted online statements that he said were “prophetic messages” from God. The archbishop has removed the priest’s faculties and withdrawn approval for the mission.

