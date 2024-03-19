Catholic World News

Americans see religious influence in decline, poll finds

March 19, 2024

» Continue to this story on Pew Forum

CWN Editor's Note: The role of religion in American life is shrinking, according to 80% of the people polled in a Pew Research study.

Most of those who saw a decline in religious influence agreed that this was unfortunate. A clear majority (57%) said that religion’s influence is positive.

Nearly half of those polled (48%) said that they have seen conflicts between their religious beliefs and mainstream American culture. That number is up from 42% just four years ago.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!