Biden ‘skittish’ on abortion despite advocacy?

March 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: President Joe Biden has been described by major media outlets as “skittish” on the abortion issue, and his hesitancy is annoying hard-core abortion proponents.

Wall Street Journal columnist William McGurn points out that in his State of the Union address, Biden avoided the use of the word “abortion,” even as he advocated for unrestricted access to the procedure.

