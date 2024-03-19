Catholic World News

Legal experts fault Vatican justice system in landmark trial

March 19, 2024

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Legal experts find serious flaws in the Vatican judicial system, in a round-up of opinions carried by the Associated Press.

In the financial-misconduct “trial of the century,” legal scholars argue that defendants were not afforded basic legal protections, while prosecutors received broad powers that conflicted not only with European standards but also with existing Vatican law.

A fundamental problem with the trial, the experts agree, lies in the role of the Pope, as the ultimate law-maker, to whom prosecutors swear allegiance. Pope Francis intervened several times to alter the rules of the landmark trial.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!