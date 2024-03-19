Catholic World News

Supreme Court declines appeal from Catholic parents who lost custody of trans teen

March 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The US Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal from two Indiana Catholic parents who lost custody of their son three years ago, when he was 16. The young man believes he is a woman.

“The state of Indiana launched an investigation in 2021 into the home of Mary and Jeremy Cox, Catholic parents who would not refer to their son using pronouns and a name inconsistent with his biological sex,” according to Becket, a public-interest law firm that defends religious liberty. “A state court then removed their child from their home—and never returned him to their custody—even after dismissing all allegations of abuse and neglect against them.”

State officials defended their decision to remove the teenage boy from his home: they said the boy was suffering from an eating disorder.

“We can’t change the past, but we will continue to fight for a future where parents of faith can raise their children without fear of state officials knocking on their doors,” the parents said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

