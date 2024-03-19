Catholic World News

A proclamation, not a show: papal message for Holy Week processions in Spanish city

March 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a video message for Holy Week in Mérida, Spain—a city known for its Holy Week processions—Pope Francis spoke in particular to “all the Confraternities of Mérida, all of them, who work throughout the whole year to ensure that the Holy Week leaves a sign, an indelible and permanent sign in the life of all those who contemplate the Stations of Penance.”

“It is not a show; it is a proclamation of our salvation, and therefore it must leave a sign,” the Pope said.

“Holy Week is a time of grace, let us not forget; it is a time of grace that the Lord gives us so that we can open the doors of our hearts, our parishes, our confraternities,” he continued. “To ‘open’ and to ‘go out’ is what we are asked to do in Holy Week, to open the heart and go towards Jesus and others, and also to bring the light and joy of our faith. Always go out!”

