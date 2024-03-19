Catholic World News

512 people now living at Gaza’s Catholic parish

March 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Gaza’s sole Catholic parish is now hosting 512 people from 128 families, according to Aid to the Church in Need.

“We are closer than ever to the crucified Savior,” said an unnamed Gaza Christian. “The problem has nothing to do with the availability of cash. It is simply that food is scarce, and it is difficult to find anywhere. The Christian community takes every possible opportunity to secure clean water and food.”

Besides Mass, catechesis, and the recitation of the Rosary, the parish has also organized prayer groups for healing from trauma.

