Catholic World News

Biden proclaims Catholic faith at St. Patrick’s day brunch

March 18, 2024

» Continue to this story on Fox

CWN Editor's Note: President Joe Biden emphasized the importance of his Catholic faith as he played host to influential Catholics at a St. Patrick’s Day brunch on March 17.

Biden said that his Catholic education taught him that “every single human being deserves to be treated with dignity.” He did not mention abortion.

The President welcomed “so many friends from the Catholic bishops’ conference as well as the Archdiocese of Washington” to the event, before sitting at a table flanked by Ireland’s Taoiseach (prime minister) Leo Varadkar and Cardinal Christophe Pierre, the papal nuncio in Washington.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!