Catholic World News

Irish primate: avoid extremes on immigration

March 18, 2024

» Continue to this story on RTE

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh called for an “honest and open conversation” about immigration in a St. Patrick’s Day address.

The Primate of All Ireland said that the “legitimate anxieties” of many Irish people must be recognized, along with the rights and needs of immigrants. He urged the faithful to “move away from the extremes” and seek a national consensus.

The archbishop reminded his people that St. Patrick would understand “the predicament of the trafficked unaccompanied minor; the exploited laborer; the escaping refugee; the immigrant, the emigrant; the expat; the student or missionary abroad.” The challenge for Ireland today, he said, is to “truly become an island of belonging and hope where our own young people, health workers and teachers want to stay, and where others want to come and live among us.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!