Vatican probes privacy violations in connection with financial trial

March 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s prosecutor, Alessandro Diddi, has disclosed that he is now investigating whether illicit electronic eavesdropping was a factor in the Vatican’s financial-misconduct “trial of the century.”

During the trial—in which Diddi’s prosecuting team won a conviction of ten defendants including Cardinal Angelo Becciu—there were several references to unauthorized searches of government data bases to obtain information about Vatican officials and/or the parties involved in a controversial London real-estate deal. More recently, Italian newspapers have reported on a police official’s search for information about key figures in the Vatican trial.

“As soon as I discovered, from articles in the press, the existence of electronic stalking regarding the Holy See, I opened a file, because I believe that someone followed our investigations from the outside,” said Diddi. He indicated that he could not determine whether information from illicit searches had been used during the trial, but felt obliged to investigate that possibility.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

