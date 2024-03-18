Catholic World News

‘Working among the last,’ ‘working together’: papal encouragement for Italian charity

March 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a March 16 audience, Pope Francis encouraged members of the Camillo Faresin Foundation, an Italian charitable organization, in their work, as the charity celebrated its 20th anniversary. Bishop Camillo Faresin (1914-2003), after whom the foundation is named, was a Salesian missionary who ministered as a bishop in Brazil.

“Looking at your effort, I would like to emphasize and encourage two important lines of action: working among the last and working together,” the Pope said.

The Pope added that Bishop Faresin “left us a great example to imitate: to stay with the last, always! But how? By choosing and favoring, in your projects, the poorest and most neglected situations as special places to stay in.”

“Working together is already in itself a proclamation of the lived Gospel; and for you, as well as being an intelligent way of optimizing resources, it is a way of formation in charity and communion,” the Pope continued. “Working together, finally, is also an expression of faith in Divine Providence ... And the most important resources for the works of the Lord are not things, but rather ourselves, wisely placed close to one another so that we share what we are: our passion, our creativity, our skills and experience, and also our weaknesses and frailties.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

