Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper recalls anniversary of Syrian civil war

March 18, 2024

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican newspaper devoted prominent front-page coverage in its March 15 edition to the 13th anniversary of the beginning of the Syrian civil war.

L’Osservatore Romano noted that “there are over 507,000 victims, of whom 164,000 are civilians, including 25,000 minors. The humanitarian situation is disastrous: over 16 million people require assistance, while internally and externally displaced people exceed 13 million, and 90% of the population lives below the poverty line.”

“Against this ‘desert of death,’ as Pope Francis defined it, may prayer and commitment to peace remain constant everywhere,” the unsigned article concluded.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!