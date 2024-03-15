Catholic World News

Vatican message to Muslims: ‘No war is holy’

March 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In an annual message to the world’s Muslims, the Dicastery for Inter-religious Dialogue called for a rejection of all violence.

Reflecting on a “truly alarming” increase in violent conflict around the world, the Vatican statement said that “the condemnation and rejection of war should be unambiguous.” Without alluding to the Islamic practice of jihad, the statement cited the words of Pope Francis: “No war is holy; only peace is holy.”

The statement did not directly criticize Islamic militants, but said that “a major cause [of warfare] is surely the continuing production and commerce in arms.”

