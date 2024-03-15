Catholic World News

Resentment is key to Pope’s thinking, Archbishop Chaput writes

March 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In an essay for First Things, retired Archbishop Charles Chaput writes: “It becomes hard to avoid the conclusion that an undercurrent of resentment is one of the distinguishing and most regrettable marks of the Francis pontificate.”

While praising some aspects of the Pope’s leadership, the archbishop says that his first encyclical, Lumen Fidei—which was based on a draft written by Pope Benedict XVI—“stands in unhappy contrast to every other document of the Francis tenure.”

Archbishop Chaput sees resentment as a key theme of the Pope’s thinking, and adds that “the advisers, apologists, and ghostwriters who surround this pontificate have been instrumental in adding to the problem.” The archbishop devotes much of his essay to a critique of the thought of Cardinal Victor Fernandez, the new prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

