Russian embassy praises Pope Francis for his ‘truly strategic viewpoint on world problems’

March 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Russian Embassy to the Holy See and the Sovereign Military Order of Malta paid tribute to Pope Francis on March 13, the 11th anniversary of his election.

“Pope Francis is a true and sincere advocat[e] of humanism, peace and traditional values,” the embassy tweeted, as it described the Pontiff as “one of the few political leaders with a truly strategic viewpoint on world problems.”

The Russian embassy’s praise of Pope Francis’s “truly strategic viewpoint” came days after the airing of an interview in which the Pope called on Ukraine to “raise the white flag” and negotiate—leading to an anguished statement from the Permanent Synod of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church.

