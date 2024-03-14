Catholic World News

Thirty Christians have died in Gaza

March 14, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Thirty Christians have died in Gaza since the warfare there began last October, the Catholic charity Aid to the Church in Need reports.

Seventeen people were killed in an assault on a Greek Orthodox parish; two women were killed by snipers at a Catholic parish, and eleven died from illnesses that could not be treated because of disruption of medical services.

In the Holy Family parish in Zeytoun, where about 700 people had sought refuge when the war began, there now 560 remaining, including 140 children and 84 elderly, in deteriorating conditions.

