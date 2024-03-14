Catholic World News

Mexican presidential candidates sign bishops’ peace pledge

March 14, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The three major candidates in the Mexican presidential race have signed the National Commitment to Peace, a pledge promoted by the country’s Catholic bishops.

The candidates—Jorge Alvarez Maynez, Xochitl Galvez, and Claudia Sheinbaum, agreed to the goals of the initiative, including “building and strengthening the social fabric” by defending local law-enforcement officials and building up resistance to “crime-based economies.” The program was launched in response to the soaring rates of gang violence and the growing influence of drug cartels.

