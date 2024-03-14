Catholic World News

Pope, in autobiography, says no plans to resign

March 14, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis says that his health is good, and he has no plans to resign, in a forthcoming autobiography due for publication next week.

The Italian daily Corriere della Sera published excerpts from the papal autobiography on March 14. The book, entitled Life: My Story Through History, written in collaboration with Italian journalist Fabio Marchese Ragona, will be released on March 19, the 11th anniversary of the Pope’s installation.

In the book the Pope says that his critics are motivated by a desire to halt reforms in the Church. “Needless to say, there are always some who wish to put the brakes on reform,” he says.

In speaking about the possibility of resignation, Pope Francis said that is it “a distant possibility, because I truly do not have any cause serious enough to make me think of resigning.” While he disclosed that he has prepared a letter of resignation, in case he becomes incapacitated, he believes that he has “many projects to bring to fruition, God willing.”

