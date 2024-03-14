Catholic World News

Priest murdered in South African cathedral

March 14, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: An unidentified man murdered Father William Banda, 38, in the sacristy of a South African cathedral as the priest was preparing to celebrate Mass.

The man, described as “very well dressed,” sat next to Father Banda, a Zambian missionary priest, as he prayed in the church. He then followed Father Banda to the sacristy.

The attack took place in Most Holy Trinity Cathedral in Tzaneen, a town of 15,000 in northern South Africa.

