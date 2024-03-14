Catholic World News

Papal commission to submit first safeguarding report, launches study group

March 14, 2024

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors has announced that it has approved its first annual report on safeguarding policies and procedures in the Church and has submitted it to Pope Francis.

The Commission also announced the formation of a study group “to examine the reality of vulnerable persons in the context of the Church’s ministry and how this informs safeguarding efforts.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!