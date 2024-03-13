Catholic World News

Bishops’ spokesman assures UK parliament: no false baptism for immigrants

March 13, 2024

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: A spokesman for the Catholic bishops of England and Wales assured a parliamentary committee that immigrants cannot be baptized into the Catholic Church unless there is “a sense of real engagement.” Father Christopher Thomas, the general secretary of the episcopal conference, made that statement in response to concerns that some immigrants, after failing to obtain asylum, see baptism as “a ticket to something whether it’s true or not.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!