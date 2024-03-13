Catholic World News

China pushing for ‘sinicization’ of Islam

March 13, 2024

» Continue to this story on LICAS

CWN Editor's Note: The Chinese Communist Party secretary in Xinjiang, the region populated by Uyghurs and other Muslim peoples, has proclaimed that the sinicization of the Islamic faith is “an inevitable trend.” “Everyone knows the need for sinicization of Islam in Xinjiang,” said Ma Xingrui at a meeting of the National People’s Congress. The government is committed to making Islamic faith compatible with Communist ideology. In Xinjiang last year, Uyghurs were barred from praying in mosques on Eid al-Fitr, the feast that marks the end of Ramadan. Only the elderly were allowed to pray in mosques during Ramadan.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!