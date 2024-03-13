Catholic World News

Papal reflection on weakness and sexual abuse

March 13, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a message to participants in “Vulnerability and abuse: towards a broader view of prevention,” a conference organized by CEPROME, the Pontifical University of Mexico’s Center for Interdisciplinary Research and Formation for the Protection of Minors.

“Seeing one’s own weakness as an excuse for failing to be full persons and full Christians, unable to take control of their destiny, will create childish, resentful people, and in no way represents the smallness to which Jesus invites us,” the Pope wrote in his message, dated March 1 and made public by the Vatican on March 12. “On the contrary, the strength of the one who, like Saint Paul, glories in his weaknesses and trusts in the grace of the Lord (cf. 2 Cor 12:8-10) is a gift that we must ask for in prayer, for ourselves and for others.”

“In terms of prevention, our work must undoubtedly aim to eradicate situations that protect those who hide behind their position to impose themselves on others in a perverse way, but also to understand why they are incapable of relating to others in a healthy way,” the Pope continued. “Likewise, it cannot be indifferent to the reason why some accept to go against their own conscience, out of fear, or allow themselves to be cajoled by false promises, knowing in their heart of hearts that they are on the wrong path.”

“Humanizing relationships in any society, including the Church, means working hard to form mature, coherent people who, firm in their faith and ethical principles, are capable of confronting evil, bearing witness to the truth in capital letters,” the Pope added.

